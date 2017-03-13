Brayden Point buries Rangers as Lightning strikes MSG for 3-2 win

The Rangers weren't giving up much to Tampa Bay at the Garden on Monday night, but the game was tied in the third and a quick-developing transition led to a back-breaking goal by Brayden Point with 6:39 left in the game to hand the Rangers a 3-2 loss. The Blueshirts are now 9-3 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

