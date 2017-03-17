Brave boycott is about the future of ...

Brave boycott is about the future of women's hockey in America

Good for the US Women's National Team for boycotting this year's World Championship, to be hosted at U.S.A. Hockey's new facility in Plymouth, Mich., starting on March 31. Good for them in demanding more from USA Hockey, not just for their personal well-being, but for the well-being of women's hockey going forward. And good for them for letting the ridiculous 5 p.m. Thursday deadline imposed by USA Hockey pass without folding.

