Bantering Points: 3/3/17

After failing their test against the Washington Capitals Tuesday night, the Rangers rebounded by knocking off the Boston Bruins by a 2-1 margin. With another two points in the bank, New York will have the day off to prepare for the re-modeled version of the Montreal Canadiens, led by trade deadline acquisitions Steve Ott, Dwight King, and Andreas Martinsen.

