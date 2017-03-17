Bantering Points: 3/17/17
After three days off, the Rangers are finally back in action tonight, as they get ready to take on the Florida Panthers for the final time this season. Could this be the last time Jaromir Jagr comes into Madison Square Garden before saying goodbye to the game hockey? Maybe, but knowing Jagr, probably not.
