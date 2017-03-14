Bantering Points: 3/14/17

After falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2, the Rangers have been punished by getting snowed in today as winter storm Stella hits the Northeast. Unfortunately, the rest of us have to deal with it as well, so here's to a long day of snow blowing, plowing, and shoveling.

