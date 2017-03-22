Antti Raanta: Don't give me the hook quite yet

Antti Raanta, who has started six straight for the Rangers in Henrik Lundqvist's absence, is sure hoping to extend the second-longest such streak of his career to seven when the Islanders visit the Garden on Wednesday. It would mark the third complete set of back-to-backs within 13 days for the 26-year-old Finnsince Lundqvist went down with a hip issue following the club's March 7 victory in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.