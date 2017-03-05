After loss to Canadiens, Rangers recall Tanner Glass and Steven Kampfer
The New York Rangers have had their toughness questioned in recent weeks and that criticism, combined with injuries to Michael Grabner and Kevin Klein , has resulted in the team recalling Tanner Glass and Steven Kampfer from Hartford of the AHL following their 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Kampfer's recall makes some sense given Klein's uncertainty, and it can't hurt to have an extra defenseman with the team, especially with no roster limit after the trade deadline.
