A rough night ended Derek Stepan's long goal nightmare

11 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

And so it ended, Derek Stepan's long nightmare through which the alternate captain went 23 games and 53 days without scoring a goal. And when it did at 16:01 of the third period on a power play for the final goal of the Rangers' 4-1 victory on Sunday over the Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena, of course it was one on which he all but missed his left circle shot off a Chris Kreider feed at the tail end of a decidedly average night.

