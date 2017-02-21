Zibanejad scores SO winner as Rangers stay hot; Leafs drop to 1-7 in shootouts

Mika Zibanejad scored the shootout winner as the New York Rangers continued a scorching February with a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves and J.T. Miller scored the game-tying goal in the third period for the Rangers, who improved to 8-1-1 this month.

