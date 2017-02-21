Why Rangers should not pull trigger o...

Why Rangers should not pull trigger on deal for Kevin Shattenkirk

Do you put valuable assets on the table in order to make a big splash, as the Rangers have done in recent years, and go all in on another possible Stanley Cup run with Henrik Lundqvist about to turn 35 years old? Or do you keep your young core intact, hold onto your first-round draft choice and either make a supplemental deal to add depth or stick with what you have? It's tempting to try to add a player like St. Louis' Kevin Shattenkirk, the top defenseman on the market who would indeed be a great fit on a Rangers team which could use a player of his ilk - a right-hander capable of eating up minutes who can handle the puck, jumpstart the attack and spice up the struggling power play, which is now 5-for-50 over the last 17 games.

