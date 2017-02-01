What went right - A Rangers goal brea...

What went right - A Rangers goal breakdown

On January 17th, 2017, the Rangers played the Dallas Stars in a game in which both teams watched the epic 15-goal fest between the Penguins and Capitals the night before and decided "We can do better". During the game, Rangers rookie Pavel Buchnevich scored an amusing goal which brought the Rangers, at the time, within one goal of the Stars.

