Vigneault reveals when new dad Antti Raanta will start again
Antti Raanta was back at the rink Saturday, and the Rangers' backup goalie still wearing the hospital bracelet from when his wife Anna gave birth to their first child on Thursday, a healthy daughter they named Evelyn. Coach Alain Vigneault said starter Henrik Lundqvist would play in Sunday afternoon's Garden match against the Flames, but added that sometime during this four-game homestand, with games every other day against Western Conference teams, Raanta would get the nod.
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
|Cranbrook's mythical, multi-generational NHL team (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Paddie Faust Ferraro
|1
|Chicago Blackhawks: 5 Bold Predictions for 2014... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
