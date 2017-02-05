Vigneault reveals when new dad Antti Raanta will start again

Antti Raanta was back at the rink Saturday, and the Rangers' backup goalie still wearing the hospital bracelet from when his wife Anna gave birth to their first child on Thursday, a healthy daughter they named Evelyn. Coach Alain Vigneault said starter Henrik Lundqvist would play in Sunday afternoon's Garden match against the Flames, but added that sometime during this four-game homestand, with games every other day against Western Conference teams, Raanta would get the nod.

