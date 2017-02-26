Vigneault determined not to tip hand on Rangers' trade deadline

It's clear Rangers coach Alain Vigneault has polished his answer concerning Wednesday's 3 p.m. trade deadline, as he rolled out the same sentiment again before his team's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Sunday at the Garden. "There's no doubt that I've shared my thoughts on our group - I like our group - with Jeff," Vigneault said, referring to general manager Jeff Gorton.

