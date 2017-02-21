Vigneault content with Rangers staying put at trade deadline
The Rangers are confident because of improved defensive play over the last month that has them on an 8-1-1 run. With the NHL trade deadline approaching on Wednesday at 3 p.m., Alain Vigneault says he's pleased with the squad that he has and is keeping his focus on what's happening on the ice.
