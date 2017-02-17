The Riveters' Terrible, Horrible, Suddenly Good, Ultimately Excellent Game

The Riveters' 6-5 OT win over the Connecticut Whale was everything you want in a hockey game, if you enjoy having your heart in your mouth, your hands in the air, and, for four bad opening minutes, possibly, your lunch in your lap. I hadn't been to Newark in a while, so when the game veered from garbage fire to Rocky-style triumph, I wondered if it was me.

