The hidden defensive problem the Rangers must fix

21 hrs ago

It's clear Alain Vigneault wants offense from his defensemen, but one thing that might get lost in that demand from the Rangers coach is he also desperately needs defense from his forwards. Looking back on Thursday night's 4-2 loss to the Islanders in Brooklyn, it was easy to pin a couple of defensive lapses on the blueliners.

