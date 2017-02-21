Struggling Frederik Andersen shines for Maple Leafs in shootout loss to Rangers

New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello scores on Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen during shoot out NHL hockey action, in Toronto on Thursday, February 23, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young TORONTO - Mika Zibanejad scored the shootout winner as the New York Rangers continued a scorching February with a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

