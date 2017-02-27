Sabres trade Catenacci to Rangers for defenseman Bodie
The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Mat Bodie from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Daniel Catenacci in a trade of minor-league players. Bodie has spent the past three seasons playing for the Rangers' American Hockey League affiliate in Hartford.
