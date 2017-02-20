Rangers rookie defenseman earns comparison to captain
Brady Skjei has earned his place on this Rangers team, just as the rookie defenseman has worked for the confidence that has blossomed in his game over the past few weeks. In turn, his performance has created a confidence from his coach that draws a reasonable comparison to captain Ryan McDonagh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb 10
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
|Cranbrook's mythical, multi-generational NHL team (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Paddie Faust Ferraro
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC