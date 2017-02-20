Rangers rookie defenseman earns compa...

Rangers rookie defenseman earns comparison to captain

Read more: New York Post

Brady Skjei has earned his place on this Rangers team, just as the rookie defenseman has worked for the confidence that has blossomed in his game over the past few weeks. In turn, his performance has created a confidence from his coach that draws a reasonable comparison to captain Ryan McDonagh.

