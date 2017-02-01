Rangers plan to stick with lines that...

Rangers plan to stick with lines that had a pulse after jumble

20 hrs ago

It sounds like Alain Vigneault saw enough positives in Tuesday's strong final period to stick with his lineup changes. The Rangers coach mixed up his lines in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets, breaking up the Chris Kreider-Derek Stepan-Mats Zuccarello first line.

