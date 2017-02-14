Rangers' mid-game adjustments paid of...

Rangers' mid-game adjustments paid off for Vesey in Columbus

15 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The Rangers did not play their best game on Monday night in Columbus, but they did pull out a win in just another example of how crucial their depth up front can be, players with skill capable of making a game-changing play in an instant. At the end of the night Alain Vigneault was pleased with the 3-2 victory particularly because his team was able to escape town with a win when some players were having off nights.

