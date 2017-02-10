Rangers' Lundqvist goes for 400th win
For the Rangers, there are two targets for today's game against the Avalanche: Completing a sweep of the four-game homestand and helping goaltender Henrik Lundqvist nail down his 400th career win. A victory would lift Lundqvist into select company: 11th place all time in NHL wins and with only one active goalie ranked above him.
