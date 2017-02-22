Rangers' fourth line impresses despite limited action

Oscar Lindberg gets a hug from Jesper Fast after he scored his third goal of the season in the Rangers' 3-2 shootout loss on Tuesday night. The combination of Pavel Buchnevich, Oscar Lindberg and Jesper Fast made a solid contribution in limited ice time during the Blueshirts' 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.