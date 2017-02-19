Rangers' defensive system flexes with...

Rangers' defensive system flexes with suffocation of Caps

The type of defensive zone structure the Rangers showed not only Sunday afternoon against the powerful Caps, but have adopted for the most part since the All-Star Game, is the way playoff games and playoff series are won. "They had the puck a lot in the second and third periods, but I thought we had real good net-front presence, the way we have lately in other games," Ryan McDonagh said following the Blueshirts' 2-1 victory at the Garden on Mats Zuccarello's winner at 8:37 of the third period.

