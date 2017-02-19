Rangers' defensive system flexes with suffocation of Caps
The type of defensive zone structure the Rangers showed not only Sunday afternoon against the powerful Caps, but have adopted for the most part since the All-Star Game, is the way playoff games and playoff series are won. "They had the puck a lot in the second and third periods, but I thought we had real good net-front presence, the way we have lately in other games," Ryan McDonagh said following the Blueshirts' 2-1 victory at the Garden on Mats Zuccarello's winner at 8:37 of the third period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb 10
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
|Cranbrook's mythical, multi-generational NHL team (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Paddie Faust Ferraro
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC