Raanta's wife gives birth, Rangers recall Hellberg vs. Sabres
There are plenty of people in Antti Raanta's life he can go to if he desires any advice on how to handle his first days as a father, but Henrik Lundqvist doesn't think he'll need it. Raanta left the team as his wife Anna gave birth Thursday to the couple's first child, Evelyn.
