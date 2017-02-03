Pregame: 2/4, Buffalo Beauts at New Y...

Pregame: 2/4, Buffalo Beauts at New York Riveters

The Riveters will host the Beauts in the final game before the NWHL All-Stars take to the ice in Pittsburgh on February 12. Today is a battle of the All-Star captains. New York will send seven players to the weekend festivities, including All-Star captain Amanda Kessel, as well as both head coach Chad Wiseman and assistant coach Sis Paulsen.

