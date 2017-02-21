Parents of Blind Children hosts annua...

Parents of Blind Children hosts annual ice hockey fundraiser

21 hrs ago

The Parents of Blind Children's annual Tom Needham/Rick Welch Ice Hockey Fundraiser returns at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Aviator Sports and Event Center, 3159 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn. Many will recall Tommy Needham, a Richmond resident and fundraising chair of POBC, is the son of the late Tom Needham.

