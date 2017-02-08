One Ranger has assisted Michael Grabn...

One Ranger has assisted Michael Grabner's explosion

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

When they talk about their team speed, and how it has increased dramatically this season, it is more about making quick decisions, moving the puck assertively, then finding those gaps in the defense because the opposition has had no time to set. So yes, it helped that Michael Grabner had the legs to fly behind Anaheim defenseman Hampus Lindholm at a crucial time early in the third period of the Blueshirts' 4-1 win over the Ducks on Tuesday night at the Garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan 27 SherrifPharts 4
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 3
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
News Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15) Feb '15 the post 1
New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14) Dec '14 nyrhockeychic 1
News Cranbrook's mythical, multi-generational NHL team (Oct '14) Oct '14 Paddie Faust Ferraro 1
News Chicago Blackhawks: 5 Bold Predictions for 2014... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,701,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC