One Ranger has assisted Michael Grabner's explosion

When they talk about their team speed, and how it has increased dramatically this season, it is more about making quick decisions, moving the puck assertively, then finding those gaps in the defense because the opposition has had no time to set. So yes, it helped that Michael Grabner had the legs to fly behind Anaheim defenseman Hampus Lindholm at a crucial time early in the third period of the Blueshirts' 4-1 win over the Ducks on Tuesday night at the Garden.

