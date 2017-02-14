NHL Capsules

NHL Capsules

Jimmy Vesey scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Antti Raanta stopped 30 shots as the New York Rangers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night. Dan Girardi and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Rangers, who won their sixth straight game and moved into a three-way tie for second place with Columbus and Pittsburgh in the tough Metropolitan Division.

