New York Riveters Seal Home Ice In Semi-Final Matchup

The New York Riveters have secured home-ice advantage in the first stage of the 2017 NWHL Playoffs. Fans of the Rosies will hope for some seasonal luck when their team hosts either the Buffalo Beauts or Connecticut Whale in Newark for a St. Patrick's Day matchup on Friday, March 17. The Finals will take place in Lowell, MA on Sunday, March 19. A rollercoaster season is nearing its end with the Riveters playing their best stretch of hockey in their history.

