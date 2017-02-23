New York Rangers Need to Capitalize on Trade Market, Deal Klein Now
The value that the Hurricanes got for trading defenseman Ron Hainsey should entice the New York Rangers to test the market for Kevin Klein. The 35-year-old Ron Hainsey is on the last year of his contract.
