New York Rangers Must Shift Trade Dea...

New York Rangers Must Shift Trade Deadline Plans

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Blue Line Station

After the New York Rangers' number one trade target Kevin Shattenkirk was dealt to Washington last night, the team must change up their deadline plans with just over 24 hours to go. The number one trade target of the New York Rangers now belongs to their division rival, who will be meeting them at the Garden tonight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Line Station.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb 13 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb 10 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
News Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15) Feb '15 the post 1
New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14) Dec '14 nyrhockeychic 1
News Cranbrook's mythical, multi-generational NHL team (Oct '14) Oct '14 Paddie Faust Ferraro 1
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC