New York Rangers Must Shift Trade Deadline Plans
After the New York Rangers' number one trade target Kevin Shattenkirk was dealt to Washington last night, the team must change up their deadline plans with just over 24 hours to go. The number one trade target of the New York Rangers now belongs to their division rival, who will be meeting them at the Garden tonight.
