New York Rangers' KZZ Line Needs to be Installed Permanently

The New York Rangers past four games - against Buffalo, Calgary, Anaheim and Nashville, respectively - Rangers coach Alain Vigneault has effectively utilized Kreider, Zibanejad, Zuccarello on the top line, making a clear difference its performance. After a dismal showing in their first game of the All-Star break, Rangers Vigneault moved Mika Zibanejad up in place of Derek Stepan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Line Station.