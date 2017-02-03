New York Rangers' Jesper Fast is Vers...

New York Rangers' Jesper Fast is Versatile in his Role

Jesper Fast has been an essential component on the Rangers' play in all zones, and has developed into a player who can succeed wherever he is placed. While the 25-year-old Jesper Fast only has tailed three goals and 12 assists for 15 points on the season, his offensive prowess is not the reason he has made such an impact on the ice.

