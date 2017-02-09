Nashville Predators 3, New York Rangers 4: Inconsistency Costs Preds Once Again
The Predators fell to the New York Rangers tonight 4-3, despite building an early 2-0 lead. Inconsistency continues to be a problem for this team; they really did look pretty good for much of this game, they just couldn't make up for some bad defensive mistakes.
