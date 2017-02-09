Nashville Predators 3, New York Range...

Nashville Predators 3, New York Rangers 4: Inconsistency Costs Preds Once Again

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: On the Forecheck

The Predators fell to the New York Rangers tonight 4-3, despite building an early 2-0 lead. Inconsistency continues to be a problem for this team; they really did look pretty good for much of this game, they just couldn't make up for some bad defensive mistakes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan 27 SherrifPharts 4
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 3
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
News Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15) Feb '15 the post 1
New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14) Dec '14 nyrhockeychic 1
News Cranbrook's mythical, multi-generational NHL team (Oct '14) Oct '14 Paddie Faust Ferraro 1
News Chicago Blackhawks: 5 Bold Predictions for 2014... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,818 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC