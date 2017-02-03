Marc Staal back in the swing of thing...

Marc Staal back in the swing of things for Rangers

Marc Staal said he took some seemingly normal hits in the few games before he first sat out against Philadelphia on Jan. 4, and they didn't immediately leave him feeling anything he wasn't used to. He doesn't believe one specific hit caused the concussion symptoms which ultimately sidelined him for nine games over a three-week span in January.

