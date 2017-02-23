Lundqvist stays hot as Rangers move a...

Lundqvist stays hot as Rangers move ahead of Blue Jackets

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Remember those few weeks earlier this season when Henrik Lundqvist was struggling, he was losing playing time to Antti Raanta , and everybody in the NHL was freaking out about the Rangers' goaltending situation? Lundqvist has been on an absolute roll over the past month and has helped the Rangers finally gain some ground in the Metropolitan Division. After his 32 save performance - in the Rangers' 2-1 shootout win in Toronto on Thursday night, the Rangers are now in the third spot in the Metropolitan Division, moving ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets who for the time being move down to the top Wild Card spot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb 13 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb 10 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan 27 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
News Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15) Feb '15 the post 1
New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14) Dec '14 nyrhockeychic 1
News Cranbrook's mythical, multi-generational NHL team (Oct '14) Oct '14 Paddie Faust Ferraro 1
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,933 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC