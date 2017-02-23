Lundqvist stays hot as Rangers move ahead of Blue Jackets

Remember those few weeks earlier this season when Henrik Lundqvist was struggling, he was losing playing time to Antti Raanta , and everybody in the NHL was freaking out about the Rangers' goaltending situation? Lundqvist has been on an absolute roll over the past month and has helped the Rangers finally gain some ground in the Metropolitan Division. After his 32 save performance - in the Rangers' 2-1 shootout win in Toronto on Thursday night, the Rangers are now in the third spot in the Metropolitan Division, moving ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets who for the time being move down to the top Wild Card spot.

