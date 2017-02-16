Larry BrooksNHL pest who would make sense as a Rangers trade rental 0:0

For the longest time now, it has seemed as if the Rangers and Alain Vigneault had seven top-six forwards at their disposal, with the coach deciding between rookies Pavel Buchnevich and Jimmy Vesey for the spot on the left side of the second unit. But as the long and winding season has worn on, the kids appear to have worn down due to a sheer lack of physical strength as opposed to any issues related to talent or work ethic.

