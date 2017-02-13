Jimmy Vesey trying to recapture early...

Jimmy Vesey trying to recapture early-season magic for Rangers

8 hrs ago

Jimmy Vesey has spent the last two months or so visiting with the Rangers' strength and conditioning coach, Reg Grant, before and after games and practices. The rookie winger out of Harvard is grinding though this season, playing more games than he ever has, and is trying to find a way to pick his play back up to the level it was when he started the year.

