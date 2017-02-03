Jesper Fast scores game-winner as Rangers hold off Flames, 4-3
The Rangers held on in their Super Bowl Sunday matinee at the Garden, 4-3, and they're fortunate they did because this would've been a gutting result if they hadn't after taking a two-goal lead with 8:28 remaining in regulation. Chris Kreider put the Rangers up 3-2 at 8:20 of the third, sprung up the left wing by Mika Zibanejad, blazing into the offensive zone and firing from the top of the left circle to beat Calgary goaltender Brian Elliott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
|Cranbrook's mythical, multi-generational NHL team (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Paddie Faust Ferraro
|1
|Chicago Blackhawks: 5 Bold Predictions for 2014... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC