Jesper Fast scores game-winner as Rangers hold off Flames, 4-3

The Rangers held on in their Super Bowl Sunday matinee at the Garden, 4-3, and they're fortunate they did because this would've been a gutting result if they hadn't after taking a two-goal lead with 8:28 remaining in regulation. Chris Kreider put the Rangers up 3-2 at 8:20 of the third, sprung up the left wing by Mika Zibanejad, blazing into the offensive zone and firing from the top of the left circle to beat Calgary goaltender Brian Elliott.

