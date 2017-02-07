Henrik Lundqvist shuts door on Ducks in Rangers' 4-1 win
FEBRUARY 07: Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers covers the puck as Marc Staal #18 and Nick Holden #22 defend against Jakob Silfverberg #33 and Ryan Kesler #17 of the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden on February 7, 2017 in New York City. The Rangers were heavily outshot and out-attempted by the visiting Ducks on Tuesday night, but Henrik Lundqvist was able to withstand the barrage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
|Cranbrook's mythical, multi-generational NHL team (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Paddie Faust Ferraro
|1
|Chicago Blackhawks: 5 Bold Predictions for 2014... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC