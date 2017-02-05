Goalie nods: Lundqvist goes for Range...

Goalie nods: Lundqvist goes for Rangers against Flames

14 hrs ago

He has at times lost playing time to backup goalie Antti Raanta , while his performance has dropped significantly from what we are used to seeing from him with a .907 save percentage that would be - by far - the worst mark of his NHL career. Keep in mind he has not finished a season lower than .920 since the 2008-09 season.

Chicago, IL

