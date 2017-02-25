'Everyone' is talking with Rangers ab...

'Everyone' is talking with Rangers about a J.T. Miller trade

21 hrs ago

So it's three well-connected sources within the past three days who have told Slap Shots that when it comes to the Rangers and the trade deadline, "Everyone is asking for J.T. Miller." Of course, that could change by Wednesday at 3 p.m. a if, say, the Kings were to offer Drew Doughty or the Senators were to offer Erik Karlsson in exchange for the soon-to-be 24-year-old winger with the greatest multi-dimensional upside in the organization, or maybe if the a well, you get the idea.

