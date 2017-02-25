'Everyone' is talking with Rangers about a J.T. Miller trade
So it's three well-connected sources within the past three days who have told Slap Shots that when it comes to the Rangers and the trade deadline, "Everyone is asking for J.T. Miller." Of course, that could change by Wednesday at 3 p.m. a if, say, the Kings were to offer Drew Doughty or the Senators were to offer Erik Karlsson in exchange for the soon-to-be 24-year-old winger with the greatest multi-dimensional upside in the organization, or maybe if the a well, you get the idea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb 10
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
|Cranbrook's mythical, multi-generational NHL team (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Paddie Faust Ferraro
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC