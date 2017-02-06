Ducks call-up Brandon Montour is soaking it all in
Ducks defenseman Brandon Montour celebrates after scoring his first NHL goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 4. Montour became a great call-up story over the weekend, when he was summoned from the Ducks' minor league affiliate Friday night for a game Saturday at the Tampa Bay Lightning and scored his first NHL goal. Montour, a defenseman who scored an overtime goal Friday for the San Diego Gulls in Ontario, Calif., caught a red-eye flight to Detroit, reconnected and later arrived in Florida about four hours before puck drop for the Ducks.
