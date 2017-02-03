Calgary Flames' third period rally falls short in loss against New York Rangers

Feb 5, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Kevin Klein , left, checks Calgary Flames center Lance Bouma into the boards Madison Square Garden on Sunday. . Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports Feb 5, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Kevin Klein , left, checks Calgary Flames center Lance Bouma into the boards Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.