Brandon Pirri: Need to step up on defense, make power plays count
It did not help Brandon Pirri's cause that the Rangers' power play had been struggling before Thursday's 2-1 victory in Buffalo, for which the power-play specialist was a healthy scratch for the third time this season and the first time since Dec. 18. That the Rangers snapped an 0-for-16 skid on the man-advantage without him may not bode well for his chances at a swift return to the lineup. But Oscar Lindberg replacing Pirri Thursday night wasn't just about the team's recent deficiency on the power play, according to Alain Vigneault.
