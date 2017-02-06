Bantering Points: Victory Monday Edition

With a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames, the Rangers were able to keep pace in the Metropolitan Division race. With another two points in the bank, New York will have a day off before continuing their home stand tomorrow night against the Anaheim Ducks.

