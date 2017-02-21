Bantering Points: 2/26/17

Bantering Points: 2/26/17

After winning a thrilling overtime game against the New Jersey Devils yesterday, the Rangers are back in action later today against the Columbus Blue Jackets in either team's most important game of the season. With only one point separating New York from their rivals from Ohio, tonight's meeting will go a long way in deciding who claims a top three spot in the Metropolitan Division.

