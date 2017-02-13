Bantering Points: 2/13/17
Tonight marks the beginning of a three game stretch of intra-divisional games for the the Rangers, as the team will square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets later tonight. If Henrik Lundqvist is able to record another victory tonight, he will move into a tie with NHL legend Chris Osgood for 11th place on the all time wins list.
