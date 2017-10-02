Bantering Points: 2/10/17
In a throwback to the team's 2014 playoff run, the Rangers knocked off the Nashville Predators by a margin of 4-3, thanks in part due to a monstrous night from the team's third line. With another two points in the bank as the team continues it's climb up the division standings, New York will have another night off before welcoming the Colorado Avalanche into town.
